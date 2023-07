Before the sun sets on summer styles , we’re getting a head start on our fall/winter attire by revisiting the biggest looks from the runways of New York to Paris and beyond. From Valentino betting big on shades of red to an enthusiastic embrace of serious suiting (and ties!) by the likes of Alexander McQueen and Dior, expect ensembles that are both bold and elevated this autumn. And for the shoppers among us who are shooting for the stars, there are looks straight out of the galaxy to help take your cold-weather dressing to new heights. Keep scrolling for a list of the top fall/winter 2023 trends to add to your closet now.