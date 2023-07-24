ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion
ADVERTISEMENT

Peplum Tops Are Back From The 2010s’ Grave — & Now They’re Actually Cute

Sarah Crow
Photo: Courtesy of Free People.
They say bad news comes in threes and that’s felt undeniably true as of late. There’s apparently a Champagne shortage, the air appears to be perpetually on fire, and, in slightly less grave but nonetheless disturbing news, peplum tops have made a comeback.
What’s a peplum top, you might ask, your eyes wide and full of innocence? Oh, my sweet summer child, let me tell you about the many horrors I’ve seen and endured. Many moons ago (the 2010s, to be exact), you couldn’t swing a Gucci Marmont bag at a Lady Bird screening without hitting someone wearing a peplum top — a Frankenstein-esque shirt and skirt combination that mixed all the fun of officewear with a ruffle wide enough to prevent you from entering narrower doorways. 
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
And now, dear readers, fashion experts say the peplum top's day has once again come — and, like that ex that finally started getting their hair cut professionally and stopped wearing sandals with socks — they’re looking better than ever. They’re smaller! They’re cuter! They’re not universally made of that weird scuba material anymore! With that in mind, we’re bringing you the best peplum tops, whether you’re trying to accentuate your hips or conceal the mountain of nachos you ate for lunch. So cue up the Tame Impala, bust out that inner lip tattoo, and get ready to channel your 2010s glory days with these peplum styles.

The Best Sleeveless Peplum Tops

The classic peplum silhouette can transition seamlessly from summer to fall with these sleeveless options, which come in materials ranging from faux leather to comfy elastane blends.
Halogen
Sleeveless Peplum Sweater
$55.20$69.00
Nordstrom
Anthropologie
Maeve Bustier Peplum Tank
$88.00
Anthropologie
Torrid
Peplum Georgette Button-front Tie-front Bl...
$12.99$45.90
Torrid
ASOS
Seamed Faux Leather Peplum Camisole
$55.00
Nordstrom
City Chic
Plus Size So Fancy V-neck Top
$65.00
Macy's
Allina Liu
Peplum Top
$129.00
Shopbop

The Best Short-Sleeve Peplum Tops

Want a bit of protection from the sun with your peplum? These short-sleeve tops will keep your shoulders covered — making them perfect for fall's cooler weather, too.
ASOS DESIGN
Eyelet Smock Top With Peplum Hem And Puff ...
$16.65$37.00
ASOS
Lulus
Hello Lover Cream Floral Embroidered Surpl...
$39.00
Lulus
Nordstrom Signature
Ponte Peplum Top
$149.00
Nordstrom
Eloquii
Flare Sleeve Peplum Top
$54.94
Eloquii
Free People
Claude Corset Top
$48.00
Free People
Boohoo
Petite Tie Waist Peplum Hem Top
$18.00$40.00
Boohoo

The Best Strapless Peplum Tops

The hottest days call for the smallest shirts. These strapless peplum tops are perfect for everything from beach trips to casual summer weddings.
J.Crew
Strapless Peplum Top In Stretch Cotton Pop...
$64.99$79.50
J.Crew
Anthropologie
Maeve Tunic Tube Top
$49.95$88.00
Anthropologie
ASOS
Bandeau Asymmetric Top
$55.00
ASOS
Mare Mare x Anthropologie
Strapless Peplum Top
$79.95$128.00
Anthropologie
Free People
Fun In The Sun Top
$48.00
Free People
Urban Outfitters
Ecote Kiki Convertible Flyaway Top
$49.00
Urban Outfitters
DashDividers_1_500x100
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Fashion

R29 Original Series

Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT