7 Hotter-Than-Hot-Pink Looks For A Barbiecore Summer

When the first full-length trailer of Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Barbie film dropped, the internet was silenced. The response was intense, with some fans even proclaiming a brief clip of Margot Robbie’s doll-like feet in a pair of pink pompom heels as the reinvention of cinema itself. Bringing with it many memes, catchphrases, and — most importantly — looks, the trailer confirmed what we all knew to be true: We’ll all be living in Barbie’s world this summer, and smack-you-in-the-face pink is the official uniform.
After the debut of Maison Valentino’s Pink PP collection, the fashion house proved not only the color’s versatility but also its immense star power. From fuchsia maxi dresses to marabou feather coats, the bright hue was adorned by everyone from queen of pop Lizzo to the queen of Genovia, Anne Hathaway. Similarly, Versace showed its love for hotter-than-hot pink with towering doll-style Medusa Aevitas platform pumps while Balenciaga proved even streetwear exists in the Barbiecore universe with neon Lycra looks.
Outside of the high-fashion space, Barbiecore became all about embracing hyperfemininity, with the new generation dismantling the criticism and gendered rules historically attached to the color pink. From Y2K nostalgia to the rise of #bimbotok, Barbiecore has become bigger than a pop culture moment. It's a movement made by and for the girlies, balancing fierceness, playfulness, and just a sprinkle of "empty head" energy. In a world filled with bad news and burnout, Barbie girls put fun first.
For anyone feeling hesitant about styling the bubblegum shades IRL, we're here to prove that bright pink can be worn for (just about) every occasion.
Festival Barbie
Barbie girls might not like spending too much time on their feet, but they'll gladly make an exception for a festival or two. Pink and practical is a great stage-side shout with crossbody bags, co-ords, and flat footwear. Keep things fun with face gems and neon pink eyes.
Beach Barbie
When it comes to dressing for the heat, Beach Barbie must always be cool and comfy. Think pink tie-dye swimsuits, tinted shades, neon slides, and crochet bucket hats for ultimate vacay vibes. Don’t forget your Barbie-approved SPF.
Date-Night Barbie
Feeling some Kenergy between you and a special someone this season? Pink-hot sophistication is on the rise, so intersperse your bright pinks with reds for a look that's effortlessly glam.
Party Barbie
Even Barbie girls need to blow off steam sometimes. If you’re heading out to the dance floor (or the front room of your next house party), why not combine fancy and fierce with a saucy mini and opera gloves to match? For added sparkle, opt for a pair of head-turning heels like these blinged-out sandals.
Work Barbie
Attention Boardroom Barbies! We recommend hot pink suiting for a not-so-boring office setting. Throw your neutrals to the back of the wardrobe and invest in a good-quality button-down or smart trousers to put some pep in your step as you show the world who's boss.
Wedding Guest Barbie
While you might not be attending Barbie and Ken’s nuptials this season, plenty of us have invites to one or two weddings (at least) this summer. Do guest dressing in style with pink satin and matching pouch purse. Your all-important accessories have to include a super-cute scrunchie, too.
Casual Barbie
When rollerblading on the boardwalk à la Margot and Ryan, incorporate this hot hue in every facet of your 'fit with bold bike shorts, faded oversized tees, and sporty sneakers. Soft accessories are there to dial up the girlie vibes (and break your fall!).
