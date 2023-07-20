ADVERTISEMENT
7 Hotter-Than-Hot-Pink Looks For A Barbiecore Summer

Alicia Lansom, Kristine Romano, Becca Sax
When the first full-length trailer of Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Barbie film dropped, the internet was silenced. The response was intense, with some fans even proclaiming a brief clip of Margot Robbie’s doll-like feet in a pair of pink pompom heels as the reinvention of cinema itself. Bringing with it many memes, catchphrases, and — most importantly — looks, the trailer confirmed what we all knew to be true: We’ll all be living in Barbie’s world this summer, and smack-you-in-the-face pink is the official uniform. 
After the debut of Maison Valentino’s Pink PP collection, the fashion house proved not only the color’s versatility but also its immense star power. From fuchsia maxi dresses to marabou feather coats, the bright hue was adorned by everyone from queen of pop Lizzo to the queen of Genovia, Anne Hathaway. Similarly, Versace showed its love for hotter-than-hot pink with towering doll-style Medusa Aevitas platform pumps while Balenciaga proved even streetwear exists in the Barbiecore universe with neon Lycra looks.
Outside of the high-fashion space, Barbiecore became all about embracing hyperfemininity, with the new generation dismantling the criticism and gendered rules historically attached to the color pink. From Y2K nostalgia to the rise of #bimbotok, Barbiecore has become bigger than a pop culture moment. It's a movement made by and for the girlies, balancing fierceness, playfulness, and just a sprinkle of "empty head" energy. In a world filled with bad news and burnout, Barbie girls put fun first.
For anyone feeling hesitant about styling the bubblegum shades IRL, we're here to prove that bright pink can be worn for (just about) every occasion.  

Festival Barbie

Barbie girls might not like spending too much time on their feet, but they'll gladly make an exception for a festival or two. Pink and practical is a great stage-side shout with crossbody bags, co-ords, and flat footwear. Keep things fun with face gems and neon pink eyes.
shop 8 products
Lovers and Friends
Kit Cargo Pant
$155.00$238.00
Revolve
Nike
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
$130.00
Nike
FP Movement
Renegade Sling
$58.00
Free People
Farai London x Revolve
Eko Set
$175.00
Revolve
Nasty Gal
Hand Embellished Tassel Top And Skirt Set
$98.00$245.00
Nasty Gal
Crystal Haze Jewelry
Mega Nostalgia Gummy Bear Hoop
$75.00
Net-A-Porter
Urban Decay
24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow
$24.00
Sephora
Highrack Studios
Mermaid Power Top
$80.00
Highrack Studios

Beach Barbie

When it comes to dressing for the heat, Beach Barbie must always be cool and comfy. Think pink tie-dye swimsuits, tinted shades, neon slides, and crochet bucket hats for ultimate vacay vibes. Don’t forget your Barbie-approved SPF.
shop 9 products
Urban Outfitters
Mya Frayed Edge Everyday Bucket Hat
$9.95$27.00
Urban Outfitters
Iris Apfel x Zenni
Apfel Of My Eye
$39.95
Zenni Optical
Birkenstock
Arizona Essentials
$49.95
Birkenstock
Ganni
High-rise Tie-dye Shell Shorts
$55.00$184.00
Matches Fashion
Good American
Always Fits Modern Tank One Piece
$95.00
Shopbop
Champion
Practice Shorts, Script Logo, 3.5"
$10.00$20.00
Champion
Gorjana
Poppy Gem Bracelet Set - Rose Quartz
$65.00
Gorjana
Barbie® X S+T
Anytime Tote Bag
$40.00
Smash + Tess
Calpak
Water Bottle Holder
$42.00
Calpak

Date-Night Barbie

Feeling some Kenergy between you and a special someone this season? Pink-hot sophistication is on the rise, so intersperse your bright pinks with reds for a look that's effortlessly glam.
shop 9 products
Reformation
Marguerite Silk Dress
$298.00
Reformation
Emi Jay
Midi Super Blom Clip
$12.00
Emi-Jay
Abercrombie & Fitch
Emerson Ruched Strapless Midi Dress
$120.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Princess Polly
Joella Midi Dress
$74.00
Princess Polly
Dolce Vita
Baylor
$75.00$100.00
Zappos
Amanda Uprichard
Allora Dress
$202.00
Revolve
Cult Gaia
Jasie Woven Long Clutch Bag
$219.00$548.00
Bergdorf Goodman
Guilhermina
Slingback Heels
$109.95$160.00
Anthropologie
Dita Von Teese
Severine Lace Underwire Bra
$63.00$90.00
Bloomingdale's

Party Barbie

Even Barbie girls need to blow off steam sometimes. If you’re heading out to the dance floor (or the front room of your next house party), why not combine fancy and fierce with a saucy mini and opera gloves to match? For added sparkle, opt for a pair of head-turning heels like these blinged-out sandals.
shop 7 products
Miscreants
Neon Pink Cupid Split Dress & Gloves
$53.00
Wolf & Badger
Los Angeles Apparel
Jelly Heart Drop Earrings
$16.00
Los Angeles Apparel
Amanda Uprichard X Revolve
Niecy Mesh Sparkle Top
$174.00
amanda up
Steve Madden
Alexis Pink Satin
$109.95
Steve Madden
Superdown
Gianna Backless Top
$38.00$50.00
Revolve
Mew Mews
Cindy Woven Drawstring Clutch
$55.00
Mew Mews
Melissa
Party Heel
$139.00
Melissa

Work Barbie

Attention Boardroom Barbies! We recommend hot pink suiting for a not-so-boring office setting. Throw your neutrals to the back of the wardrobe and invest in a good-quality button-down or smart trousers to put some pep in your step as you show the world who's boss.
shop 7 products
Steve Madden
Payton Blazer
$59.00
Revolve
Express
Boyfriend Portofino Shirt
$34.00$68.00
Express
Vivaia
Square-toe Block Heel Slide (jade)
$97.00
Vivaia
AQUA
Wide Leg Pants
$78.00
Bloomingdale's
Favorite Daughter
Take A Bow Top
$198.00
Favorite Daughter
Banana Republic Factory
Pleated Blouse
$84.97$150.00
Banana Republic Factory
Michael Lauren
Wide Strap Tank
$51.00
Revolve

Wedding Guest Barbie

shop 7 products
House of Harlow 1960
Lera Dress
$248.00
Revolve
ASTR The Label
Gaia Dress
$98.00
Revolve
Schutz
Shalla Heel
$118.00
Revolve
Kitsch
Satin Scarf Scrunchies
$9.00$12.00
Kitsch
Mango
Satin Bag With Bow
$45.99
Mango
8 Other Reasons
Gabrielle Duster Earrings
$51.00
Revolve
Melissa
Shape
$95.00
Melissa
While you might not be attending Barbie and Ken’s nuptials this season, plenty of us have invites to one or two weddings (at least) this summer. Do guest dressing in style with pink satin and matching pouch purse. Your all-important accessories have to include a super-cute scrunchie, too.

Casual Barbie

When rollerblading on the boardwalk à la Margot and Ryan, incorporate this hot hue in every facet of your 'fit with bold bike shorts, faded oversized tees, and sporty sneakers. Soft accessories are there to dial up the girlie vibes (and break your fall!).
shop 9 products
Melissa
Free Platform
$85.00
Melissa
Versace
Pink Sunglasses
$221.90$317.00
Sunglasses Hut
Shushu/Tong
Pink Bow Earrings
$56.00$80.00
SSENSE
Urban Outfitters
Nadia Cap Sleeve Top
$29.00
Urban Outfitters
Lululemon
Align™ High-rise Short 6"
$64.00
Lululemon
Stone and Strand
Ruby Baguette Pinky Ring
$235.00
Stone and Strand
Baggu
Mini Cloud Bag
$52.00
Baggu
Quay
Contoured
$85.00
Quay
Skims
Fits Everybody High Cut Bodysuit
$58.00
Skims
