16 Summer Matching Sets That Don’t Look Like Pajamas

Since shelter-in-place orders, matching sets have come out as one of fashion’s biggest trends. From tie-dye two-pieces to athletic-inspired styles, matching sweatsuits have seen a spike in sales; according to Moda Operandi’s recent runway report, the e-tailer’s seen a 75% increase in clients buying full sets, over separates, since March. It makes sense: Sets are comfortable, they take the guesswork out of putting a look together, and they look more stylish than sweats alone.
And while co-ords aren’t going away anytime soon, with the arrival of Memorial Day (and its accompanying sales), our eyes and wallets have turned toward their summer counterparts. Made in light fabrics like linen, sleeveless silhouettes, and cheery prints, these summer matching sets are a far cry from the pajama-like styles that have dominated the last two months. As lockdown restrictions continue to ease, and temperatures continue to rise, these more structured pieces are perfect for transitioning our wardrobes into more summer-ready, yet still effortless, territory. While we may not be yet ready to think about putting whole outfits together — nor have the need to — a matching set provides a one-and-done solution to dressing, allowing its wearer to look polished in minutes (if only to jump on a Zoom call).
Ahead, 16 matching sets — in pant, skirt, and short styles — that are as easy and summer-appropriate as they are stylish for wearing inside and out.
