Get A Head Start On Memorial Day Deals With These Major Fashion Sales

They might've canceled the famed Met Gala on the first Monday of May, but they sure won't be canceling Memorial Day's parade of major fashion sales taking place on its last. The final Monday of May remains dedicated to commemorating past and present U.S. military service, along with also marking a more unofficial kick-off to summer. Although social distancing restrictions will keep many of us from flocking to the beach or firing up the grill to host a BBQ with friends, the deals will still play on. Translation: get ready to save big.
When we say big, we really mean big, as shoppers can expect even deeper discounts than usual this year as retailers both big and small hope to keep consumers spending despite the current coronavirus pandemic and its disastrous impact on the economy. It can be tricky to keep track of all the deals as they start rolling in, so we assembled an all-encompassing lineup — with retailers broken down across fashion categories for an even more streamlined sale-shopping experience.
The hit list ahead is already populated with more than 50 early-bird specials to kick off your spree before the weekend even begins — and we'll be keeping the updates coming as soon as news of another unmissable MDW markdown breaks.
