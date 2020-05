And, it’s these lower-priced sartorial preferences — ones that are more realistic for our wallets — that really get us excited. Like, for example, her Lululemon leggings — those same ones that many of us own one too many pairs of. Or: the Aritzia dress that she wore to the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony in Toronto. It's proof that we, too, can dress like Meghan Markle — at least sometimes.