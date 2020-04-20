These New & Other Stories Pieces Will Be Cool Forever

We love a good pearl sunglass chain or platform loafer just as much as the next trend-obsessed person, but with so many seasonally changing styles comes a lot of waste. Given what we know about fashion’s contributions to climate change — and our current state of the world, in which we’re not sure what season it will be when we start getting dressed again — we can’t help but think that purchasing wardrobe items that are a little more classic might be the best way to go.
Apparently, Scandinavian fashion brand & Other Stories agrees, so much so that they decided to design a capsule collection of classic spring pieces that are not only made from sustainable materials like organic cotton, Tencel Lyocell, and EcoVero, but are also meant to remain en vogue for years to come. "Maybe you’ll style them differently from year to year, but these styles don’t have an expiration date,” says & Other Stories designer Caity Knox.
The 10-piece collection is part of an ongoing sustainability initiative from & Other Stories, as well as the brand’s parent company, H&M Group. “By 2030, all of our materials will be either recycled or sourced in a more sustainable way,” Knox says. “In the future, we will see more of renting, re-selling, and swapping, along with new innovative materials, either recycled or coming from different waste streams,” including VEGEA and Piñatex, two materials introduced via H&M’s Conscious Exclusive collection.
As for the pieces themselves, expect joint inspiration from the prairie aesthetic and the laid-back feel of Northeast Los Angeles. In fact, all ten pieces were designed in the brand’s L.A. atelier. Puff-sleeve mini dresses, ultra-feminine blouses, and lightweight, flowing maxi frocks — while particularly trendy right now, all ten items from the capsule collection are guaranteed to remain relevant long past the end-date for “prairie style,” if there is one, that is. According to Knox, “They’re designed to last.”
For & Other Stories, as with most Scandinavian fashion labels, sustainability is of the utmost importance. “It doesn’t matter which project we’re doing,” Knox says. “Our collective mindset is to explore and question the design process along the way to make sure we always go for the most sustainable option possible.” So when the time came to create the summer collection, it was a given that the brand also designed a sustainable component. “We see these garments being worn in nature, in the warm sun, and we wanted to create a capsule that honors the nature that inspired it,” Knox continues.
Shop the 10-piece sustainable capsule collection — priced between $69 and $179 — today at stories.com and by clicking through the slideshow ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
