The Most Slept-On Cool Girl Essentials From & Other Stories’ Fall Sale

In our opinion, the best thing about & Other Stories is that it’s just a hair more polished than its mainstream fast-fashion brethren. While we fully expect to see tried-and-true runway trends at the likes of H&M, the Swedish behemoth’s smaller companion boutique is like a well-traveled cousin who just came traipsing back from Paris. You’re more likely to find those influencer-approved styles that feel straight out of a sun-lit Instagram feed, rather than pulled from the highly-produced pages of a glossy fashion magazine.