H&M’s Latest Sustainable Collection Is Very 1920s French Riviera

The design team led by Ella Soccorsi connected the brand’s journey toward circularity to the inspiration behind the collection: traveling via the glamorous 1920s sleeper train Le Train Bleu. During the decade following World War I, Le Train Bleu was the mode of transportation for young, wealthy creatives traveling between Calais and Côte d’Azur in the French Riviera. It’s said that Jean Cocteau, Pablo Picasso, Coco Chanel, and F. Scott Fitzgerald all rode Le Train Bleu, which was named after its blue-painted train cars. “We wanted to propose a collection that played to that decadent, carefree time but also contained enduring designs that our customers will love wearing daily,” Soccorsi says.