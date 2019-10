For decades, loafers were considered a staple among corporate employees on casual Fridays and private school kids on, well, every other weekday. Gucci's Alessandro Michele was among the first and most successful designer to introduce rogue styles into the mix, but for the most part, the classic silhouette has gone unchanged — until now. Fall 2019 marks the beginning of a new era for loafers, introducing an edgier take on the classic shoe. Designers are experimenting with stylish flourishes like lug soles and animal print textures that are worlds away from the loafers we wore in private school.