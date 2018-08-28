There's nothing quite like a great pair of shoes, but when was the last time we took true stock into what's happening beneath the surface? Along the same lines as lacy lingerie, socks are easily overlooked and often ignored — even the really cute ones. But this fall, we've decided to right this wrong and give socks a chance to shine. And since it's not quite boot season yet, we've got plenty of time to show off the socks of the moment before it's too late.
Despite the lack of hype, socks are indeed a fashion item. With a few minor tweaks, this formerly utilitarian accessory can be quite the styling asset. Take the "back to school" look to the next level with logo-embossed knee socks, or try out a pair of sheer, printed midi socks with those transparent, Cinderella-esque shoes you've been eyeing. Really, the possibilities are endless. But since we're aware that most people (us included) still shop for socks in bulk at their local Target, here's 17 pairs that are both perfect for fall and seriously cool.
