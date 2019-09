There's nothing quite like a great pair of shoes , but when was the last time we took true stock into what's happening beneath the surface? Along the same lines as lacy lingerie socks are easily overlooked and often ignored — even the really cute ones. But this fall , we've decided to right this wrong and give socks a chance to shine. And since it's not quite boot season yet, we've got plenty of time to show off the socks of the moment before it's too late.