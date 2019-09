How To Embrace The Mismatched Shoes Trend

The last time I wore mismatched shoes was in one of my repeat nightmares in high school where I caught myself in class wearing one blue sneaker with one yellow boot. But once I saw the one-red, one-white pair of shoes come down the spring '17 Céline runway, I was intrigued at how this trend would play out (sometimes a trend doesn't fully hit the mainstream until a few years later, and other times it never does). But Phoebe Philo is probably the only person in the world who can commit a fashion "faux-pas" and change my mind about it.