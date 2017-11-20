How To Embrace The Mismatched Shoes Trend

There’s a delicate balance to being just the right amount of disheveled. It comes in the forms of uncombed hair (guilty), unintentionally wrinkled clothing (forever guilty), and stained T-shirts (eventually guilty by the end of the day). And now another form: mismatched shoes (soon-to-be guilty after this story).
The last time I wore mismatched shoes was in one of my repeat nightmares in high school where I caught myself in class wearing one blue sneaker with one yellow boot. But once I saw the one-red, one-white pair of shoes come down the spring '17 Céline runway, I was intrigued at how this trend would play out (sometimes a trend doesn't fully hit the mainstream until a few years later, and other times it never does). But Phoebe Philo is probably the only person in the world who can commit a fashion "faux-pas" and change my mind about it.
The ultimate catalyst pushing me outside my comfort zone and convincing me to style some non-matching shoes was when I came across these "two-tone geometric high heel mules" at Zara. Finding two different pairs of shoes that match (but don't match) each other is, at first glance, a daunting and expensive task. But if you're anything like me and cling to one style (and buy it in a variety of colors and fabrics), you’ll soon realize you're actually getting at least three pairs of shoes for the price of two.
Ahead, some thought starters on how to successfully make two things that aren't made to match, match. Isn't it thrilling?