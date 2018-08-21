Reformation Wants To Get Under Your Clothes (Literally)

Surprisingly subtle, the limited-edition line-up features three different bralettes and two styles of underwear — thongs and boy shorts. But, if pretty was Reformation's aim, then it's accomplished its goal. You can find most of the pieces in pastel-toned "eco mesh" with floral detailing made from recycled lace. And if simplicity is more your speed, the brand has made sure to include black and nude options as well, made from soft jersey and lenzing tencel.