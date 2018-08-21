Reformation Wants To Get Under Your Clothes (Literally)

Reformation has been putting in work over the last couple of years. The LA-based brand, best known for its whimsical dresses made famous by models and Instagram influencers, has started an expansion plan that's seen the arrival of a denim collection, swimwear, a plus-size capsule, and, most recently, a sunglasses collaboration with Krewe. Adding to the list, on Monday, Reformation launched a lingerie collection that's as eco-friendly as the rest of its products.
Surprisingly subtle, the limited-edition line-up features three different bralettes and two styles of underwear — thongs and boy shorts. But, if pretty was Reformation's aim, then it's accomplished its goal. You can find most of the pieces in pastel-toned "eco mesh" with floral detailing made from recycled lace. And if simplicity is more your speed, the brand has made sure to include black and nude options as well, made from soft jersey and lenzing tencel.
While the collection is unfortunately only around for a limited time (at least, for now), the prices, which run from$12 to $45 for individual pieces. make snatching a set up totally worth it. Time to give that lingerie drawer a much-needed refresh.