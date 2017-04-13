Reformation Finally Launched Swimwear Today

Reformation is now bringing its eco-friendly, cool-girl touch to yet another area of your closet with its latest launch: The label rolled out its very first swim styles today. Apparently, you're not the only one who's been eagerly awaiting Reformation's (kind of inevitable) foray into swimwear. "Our girls have been asking for swim pretty much since day one, so we're excited to finally make it happen," Yael Aflalo, Reformation's founder, told Refinery29 of the impetus to launch the collection.
As for the creative process, it was a mashup of Ref classics and existing poolside staples: "We got design ideas from our favorite vintage swimsuits and some of our best dresses and turned it into a collection of one-pieces and bikinis you can mix and match," Aflalo said. "Perfect for sun, sweat, and sand in weird places." There's a Baywatch-worthy red one-piece with Ref slipdress-esque skinny straps, and a high-waisted bikini in a sweet buttercup yellow and white gingham with a distinctive squared neckline, for example. Prices range from $78 and $98 for bikini separates to $148 and $168 for one pieces, and each style is available in multiple colors or patterns (some silhouettes have up to six options)
The suits are intended for very IRL enjoyment, the brand stresses in a release about the launch of swim, underscoring that the new category is intended for "us," a.k.a. #Refbabes (the retailer's Insta-friendly term of endearment for its loyal customer base), not "we don't mean supermodels on exotic beaches or self-tanned bloggers on yachts." Ah, realistic expectations of how and where we'll actually be wearing that new one-piece or bikini: We can get behind that. Ahead, check out Reformation's inaugural swim assortment, available now.