7 Denim Looks We’re About To See Everywhere

Red alert: Your Reformation wish list is about to get a few items longer. The cult LA-based brand just launched #refjeans, its first all-denim collection featuring seven different pieces, and it's no ordinary capsule. Reformation, which claims that "jeans are pretty much the worst clothing for the environment," is sticking true to its sustainable fashion roots in an attempt to change that: According to the label, the average pair of jeans can use up to 2,800 gallons of water throughout it's life. In an effort to cut back, Reformation promises its new line of denim uses about 230 gallons.
The full collection currently includes two pant styles, two jackets, and a mini skirt, but Reformation promises that stretchy styles will be on their way soon enough. To see, gawk at, and shop the new arrivals, click ahead. The brand says it best — "your ass, and Mother Earth, will thank you."