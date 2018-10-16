17 Reasons To Flaunt Your Socks This Fall

Fact: It's time to stop overlooking your socks. Gone are the days of socks being nothing but the practical lining between you and your shoes. After popping up on what feels like every single runway this season — from sheer knee socks at Prada to tie-dye ankle socks at Collina Strada — it's safe to say that hosiery is one accessory you don't want to overlook. So before you stock up on bargain packs of boring basics for the cold weather ahead, try giving a pair with a little more oomph a go.
When it comes to socks, there's no limit to the possibilities. And brands agree. From fast-fashion go-to's like & Other Stories to high-end wonders like Gucci, you'll find countless pairs of amazing socks in varying fabrics, prints, and textures. Sure, knitwear is deserving of all the love it gets this time of year (they don't call it #sweaterweather for nothing), but that isn't exclusive to sweaters.
