17 Reasons To Flaunt Your Socks This Fall

When it comes to socks, there's no limit to the possibilities. And brands agree. From fast-fashion go-to's like & Other Stories to high-end wonders like Gucci, you'll find countless pairs of amazing socks in varying fabrics, prints, and textures. Sure, knitwear is deserving of all the love it gets this time of year (they don't call it #sweaterweather for nothing), but that isn't exclusive to sweaters.