It's official: 2018 is the year we're swearing off getting rid of anything ever again. You may ask, "Isn't tossing away the stuff you never wear supposed to be a good thing?" But think again! With trends acting extra fidgety lately — it feels like every childhood fad has risen from the grave — no style is safe. So far, we've seen pastel-colored sunglasses (bedazzling included), the same beaded friendship bracelets you D.I.Y. -ed at middle school sleepovers, and the return of bandanas as tops. If we wore it between the ages of six and 15, it's very likely it's trending