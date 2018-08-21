It's official: 2018 is the year we're swearing off getting rid of anything ever again. You may ask, "Isn't tossing away the stuff you never wear supposed to be a good thing?" But think again! With trends acting extra fidgety lately — it feels like every childhood fad has risen from the grave — no style is safe. So far, we've seen pastel-colored sunglasses (bedazzling included), the same beaded friendship bracelets you D.I.Y.-ed at middle school sleepovers, and the return of bandanas as tops. If we wore it between the ages of six and 15, it's very likely it's trending.
While summer's end may be fast approaching, don't bet on nostalgia's influence following suit. As for what's next, we're placing bets and throwing tie-dye into the ring. But unless you've been perfecting your tie-dyeing skills over the last 10 years in preparation for this epic fashion moment (you haven't), we thought rounding up a few pre-dyed pieces couldn't hurt. Whether you're in the mood for a designer reboot or can't wait to slip into the oversized T-shirts of your past, there's no shortage of throwback feels to be had after one quick scroll through the selection ahead. We suggest holding onto them this time around, though.
