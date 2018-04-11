In 1971, designer Elie Tahari accidentally ended up with a pile of excess fabric after a manufacturing mistake. Little did he know that the tube top would help kick-start his career, or that it would become a staple of the '90s and '00s, when everyone from Britney Spears in shiny pink to Cameron Diaz in rainbow stripes made the trend their own.
Here's the thing: Tube tops are the built-in air conditioner your fourth floor walk-up is missing. They're (truthfully) the most practical piece of summer clothing — can you think of another item that's simultaneously stylish and provides unrivaled armpit ventilation? Off-the-shoulder tops: You've had your moment in the spotlight for too long. Times are changing, and we're looking to tube tops as the answer for wearing as little fabric as possible, while still getting maximum coverage.
This summer, we’re freeing ourselves from sleeves, straps, and anything else that might give us weird tan lines. Here's how 11 women are making the tube top relevant in 2017.