In a sea of sandals and white sneakers, it's easy to forget about loafers when temperatures begin to rise. As most people know from wearing the style all fall and winter long, it's one of the easiest ways to make any outfit look polished. So why not translate that versatility to summer?
Thankfully, tons of brands are starting to churn out warm-weather variations of the shoe we know and love, meaning that the loafer, in all its office-appropriate glory, is about to start making the cut for your next beach vacation. With slip-ons, cut-outs, floral prints, and beyond, these kicks might just become your new weekend warriors. Click on for the functional and fresh options we're buying this season.
