Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Slip On Shoes
Shopping
Vision-Board Your Vacation With Woven Mules
by
Emily Ruane
More from Slip On Shoes
Shopping
16 No-Fuss Shoes That Will Slip On With Ease
Alyssa Coscarelli
May 8, 2019
Shopping
Wake Up & Put These On — Here Are The Cozy Slippers We're Wearing All...
Eliza Huber
Jan 10, 2019
Shopping
Toe Strap Sandals Are The New Flip Flops (Hear Us Out)
Bianca Nieves
Aug 6, 2018
Fashion
13 Shoe Brands You Should Be Slipping Your Feet Into
Looking down at my feet the other day I realized I've been wearing the same Nike Air Maxes for the past two weeks (summer of the sneaker!). As much as I
by
Michelle Li
Pop Culture
Justin Bieber's Hotel Slippers Will Outlive Us All
It’s long been said that only cockroaches can survive an atomic bomb. But I’d like to add one more gross survivor to the list: Justin Bieber’s hotel
by
Morgan Baila
Shopping
17 Heeled Mules That Prove They're The Ultimate Happy Medium
Your shoe closet probably houses a bit of the two extremes: A bunch of super-flat flats you wear for a late-night grocery run and some extra-high heels
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Millie Bobby Brown Loves Everlane Shoes, Too
Millie Bobby Brown loves a good pair of shoes. On Sunday, she wore studded ruby kitten heels with her poufy princess Calvin Klein by Appointment dress,
by
Channing Hargrove
Politics
Pence Campaign Plane Slides Off Runway
Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence's plane slid off the runway at New York's LaGuardia airport tonight. The incident happened during a
by
Chris Kaye
Shopping
15 Fresh Loafers To Wear This Season
In a sea of sandals and white sneakers, it's easy to forget about loafers when temperatures begin to rise. As most people know from wearing the style all
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
All
The Flats You Need For Spring
The top of our to-do list now that spring is here? Refreshing our wardrobe for the season. Since sunny days call for outdoor adventures, and being outside
by
Juliana Salazar
Shopping
Lazy Day Slip-Ons You'll Want To Wear Every Day
After convincing yourself that your alarm must've gone off earlier than anticipated, you brew your morning coffee with an extra dose of "can't even."
by
Ana Colon
Fashion
Our Favorite Slip-On Shoe, Remixed
As August peaces out, leaving our tropical-print rompers in the dust, we also retire our summer slides (sigh) and tuck our feet back into closed-toe
by
Jinnie Lee
Shopping
The Very Best Lazy-Girl Shoe, According To Math
This summer, slides of all stripes have become the unofficial lazy-girl shoe. Think about it: You don't need to bend over, sit down, or maneuver much at
by
Gina Marinelli
Trends
Adidas Really Wants This Socks & Slides Thing To Happen
Ah, adidas slides and tube socks — a footwear combination that conjures up memories of late-night stumbles to my dorm’s unisex bathroom, where I’d
by
Hilary Moss
Shopping
Why You Need To Replace Your Flip-Flops
Much like scrunchies, flip-flops were something we could get away with in middle school. But, as grown-ups who don't spend most of our existence at the
by
Jessica Velez
Trends
Remember
These
? Oh, Yes, This '90s Style Is Coming Back
Let us paint you a picture: You're sitting on some inflatable armchair in a friend's bedroom, applying hair mascara to your front two chin-length strands.
by
Connie Wang
Trends
Shower Shoes Are Happening, Whether We Want Them Or Not
Oh, Céline, what have you wrought? Ever since the slavishly copied French label sent $910 "furkenstocks" down its spring '13 runway, we've noticed a
by
Leeann Duggan
Fall Fashion
Switch Up Your Footwear With A Pair Of Ultra-Comfy Moccasins
As much as we love letting our strappy heels and sky-high wedges steal the show, sometimes it's nice to give our feet a rest and slip our toes into
by
Alison Ives
Shopping
Kind Of Genius Or Is It Just Us? Galoshes For Your Heels
While we otherwise eye roll at gimmicky fashion items that seem to solve all our problems — Pajama Jeans, 'nough said — we halted at a little
by
Gina Marinelli
San Francisco
Check Out YouTube's Enviable South Bay Office—Slides Included!
We’re kind of a tough crowd to please when it comes to impressive work spaces. Not to toot our own horn, but we’ve had the pleasure of peeping the
by
Angela Tafoya
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted