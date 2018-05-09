17 Heeled Mules That Prove They're The Ultimate Happy Medium

Your shoe closet probably houses a bit of the two extremes: A bunch of super-flat flats you wear for a late-night grocery run and some extra-high heels reserved for special occasions. But when you think about it, isn't it the shoes that fall in between that get the most wear? The platform sneakers that make you look taller than you are, or "grandma" heel that's your go-to for work meetings — these are the happy-medium shoes that get us through most days.