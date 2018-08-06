Toe loop. Toe ring, Toe strap. Or, as we like to call the sandal with the little piece of fabric that sits over your big toe: the elevated flip flop. Despite its many names, if you're on the hunt for a new pair of sandals you can’t not love — and you’ve decided that socks are a thing of the past (unless, of course, you’re all for the seasonal chunky sneaker) — this is the summer shoe trend we're betting on big.
Now, before you shy away at the sheer thought of wearing anything remotely flip flop-related, hear us out. The loop on the sandal adds an extra element to the classic slide, wedge, and even heel, and since its design hugs your big toe just so, you instantly feel more secure. No living nightmare of awkwardly stumbling while power-walking (aka running late), and accidentally stepping right out of your sandal and onto the murk of the city pavement.
Whether flat, heeled, casual, or mismatched à la Céline (hey, the shoe of many names comes in many varieties), the 15 options ahead offer all the simplicity you could want in a summer sandal without having to sacrifice style.
There’s a lot of product out there, some would say too much. No doubt this has left you with an overwhelming set of questions about the latest must-haves. Luckily we’ve got answers. At Refinery29 we are here to help you navigate this epic world of stuff. All of our editorial market is independently selected and curated by the team. But if you buy something we link to on our site Refinery29 may earn commission.