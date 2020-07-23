The Brand Behind Instagram’s Favorite Nightgowns Just Launched Indoor Shoes

If you scroll through Instagram as much as we do, you’re likely familiar with Sleeper. The sleepwear brand became famous for its feather-detailed pajama sets — a favorite amongst the fashion crowd — and nightgown dresses, the latter of which have taken off during quarantine. Now, the Ukrainian brand is making its debut into the world of indoor shoes.
On Thursday, Sleeper launched its first-ever permanent line of footwear with a satin "Puff" slipper. The style — which comes in three colorways: electric blue, chocolate brown, and classic black — is just the first of many shoe drops that Sleeper plans to release over the next few months. “We love shoes and have dreamt of creating a shoe line since day one,” Kate Zubarieva, Sleeper’s co-founder, said in a press release. “We have been carrying this dream for over five years, and we are now thrilled to announce the launch of the serial and essential shoe line.”
The shoe, a flat mule with a square-toe, is made from extra-soft satin and leather. They also feature a drawstring cord that’s meant to perfect the fit for each individual wearer’s instep. “It took us six months to design the pair of ‘The Puff’ slippers,” said Asya Varetsa, Zubarieva’s business partner at Sleeper, in a press release.
“We wanted to create something very aesthetically pleasing, versatile, and comfortable.”
As is true of all Sleeper products, the newly launched Puff slippers are produced with sustainability in mind. “We at Sleeper are not big fans of fast fashion,” Varetsa says. Every shoe sold by Sleeper is handmade by artisans in Ukraine, a fact highlighted by the cards that are included with every purchase, each signed by the person who created said piece.
Slip your feet into a pair (or all three) of Sleeper’s brand-new Puff slippers today by signing onto The-Sleeper.com.
