Millie Bobby Brown Loves Everlane Shoes, Too

Millie Bobby Brown loves a good pair of shoes. On Sunday, she wore studded ruby kitten heels with her poufy princess Calvin Klein by Appointment dress, reminding us that the Stranger Things actress knows how to wear basically everything — from those divisive clear-knee Topshop jeans to ethereal Kate Spade gowns . So we weren’t surprised to see one of our favorite direct-to-consumer brands, Everlane, show up in a photo of the 13-year-old before she got all dressed up for the Emmys.