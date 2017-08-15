The Day Heel has been the works for more than a year: "Our focus was on creating the most comfortable heel you'll have in your closet while also maintaining a polished look," Everlane's footwear designer, Louise Sigvardt, told Refinery29. "We found a family-owned factory right outside of Florence that specializes in this attention to detail, and we worked very closely with them for months to perfect the comfort and details of the shoe."There's an elastic back, intended to eliminate that annoying, painful process of breaking in a stiff new pair, plus a cushioned footbed "which feels like memory foam for your feet," Sigvardt explained.