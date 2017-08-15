Update: While all of Everlane's shoes have become cult favorites (for both their comfort and simplicity), one particular style from this collection is causing a serious frenzy. The Day Heel, which was in the works for over a year leading up to its launch in April, sold out in a matter of days.
Fortunately, the shoe is back in stock —and in four new colorways for fall. Click on to shop the recently launched options (which includes a few suede variations) alongside the rest of the brand's shoe collection.
This post was originally published on April 13, 2017.
Over the past few years, Everlane has added footwear to its mix of radical transparency-touting basics. Turns out, the direct-to-consumer brand's shoes are just as desirable as its ultra-wearable clothes: we're talking 6,500-person waitlists to nab certain styles. Thus far, its kicks have been menswear-inflected, with a tight edit of loafers and oxfords making up most of its shoe selection. This month, the retailer is launching a trio of new styles that are amassing the same sort of waitlist action: the Day Heel, which sports a short block heel, plus the Day Mule, a slip-on mule, and the Day Ballet, a pared-down flat.
The Day Heel has been the works for more than a year: "Our focus was on creating the most comfortable heel you'll have in your closet while also maintaining a polished look," Everlane's footwear designer, Louise Sigvardt, told Refinery29. "We found a family-owned factory right outside of Florence that specializes in this attention to detail, and we worked very closely with them for months to perfect the comfort and details of the shoe."There's an elastic back, intended to eliminate that annoying, painful process of breaking in a stiff new pair, plus a cushioned footbed "which feels like memory foam for your feet," Sigvardt explained.
Styling-wise, Sigvardt imagines the Day Heel pairing nicely with a skinny denim style or the brand's wide-leg crop pant, with plenty of day-to-night: "Because the heel is so comfortable, it's easy to wear with a tee on the weekend or dress it up with a silk for drinks and dinner," she explained. The Day Heel, which will run you $145, is out now, and, yes, there's already a waitlist; the Day Mule ($120) and Day Ballet ($125) just dropped today; each style is available in a neutral shades, plus a bright crimson hue. Ahead, shop all three silhouettes right now.