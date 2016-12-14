While Eleven's outfit on Stranger Things is pretty much unchanging, the actress Millie Bobby Brown is an IRL fashion icon. The twelve-year-old has been documenting her adventures in clothes on Instagram, as well as attending events decked out in some seriously impressive names. On Monday night, she attended UNICEF's 70th Anniversary Event in New York City in the most perfect floral Kate Spade dress.
The ankle-length number was embellished with black lace on the ruffles as well as up around the neck. It would be somewhat dark were it not for the flowers on the fabric and the textured polka-dots, which make the dress as playful as the actress herself.
She completed the look by brushing back her signature short hair and wearing a pair of sparkly black heels. It's the best outfit for a young girl, but maybe not the best price. A dress that retails at $998 probably won't be bought on a weekly allowance, but Brown definitely deserves it after all her success and hard work.
However the jewelry, Fashionista points out, is totally affordable. We don't get a good look in the photos, but her ring (also by Kate Spade) is just $68, and is silver with tiny adorable bunny ears. We just hope she doesn't lose it in the Upside-Down.
