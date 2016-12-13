Just like fans of the show, Stranger Things starlet Millie Bobby Brown has her own wish list for what’s to come in the show’s sophomore season.



Our list includes:

1. High hopes that Brown’s character, Eleven, is still alive.

2. That Will knows a Hagrid-like someone who can help him stop spitting up slugs.

3. The series will have won at least one of the categories it was nominated for at the Golden Globes (Best Drama and Best Actress for Winona Ryder).



Though, based on an interview with E! 12-year-old Brown’s list includes a boy. And not just any boy… a Beckham boy. On the press carpet for UNICEF’s 70th anniversary event, Brown was asked what she wanted to see happen with her character in the second season of Stranger Things. “Hmmm… I don’t know. Something with Romeo Beckham,” she quipped before walking away.



Beckham is the 14-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham, which means he has inherited some of the best genes money can buy. And he’s been putting them to good use. He’s a model who already has a Burberry campaign under his belt. He's also finagled himself a starring role in a tribute to the film classic, Billy Elliott.



Beckham is probably all the rage in middle school hallways and we’re glad to see Brown has already set some pretty high standards for herself. Check out the interview below.