Kate Spade
Fashion
Rachel Brosnahan Is The Face Of Frances Valentine
by
Channing Hargrove
More from Kate Spade
Fashion
Meet The Woman Behind Kate Spade's Continuing Legacy
Ray Lowe
Sep 7, 2018
Fashion
Frances Valentine’s Fall Collection Honors Kate Spade's Legacy
Channing Hargrove
Aug 24, 2018
Fashion
Kate Spade's Husband Andy Spade Speaks Out About Her Death
Kaitlin Reilly
Jun 6, 2018
Entertainment News
Kate Spade's Brother-In-Law David Spade Mourns Her Death In ...
David Spade, who is related to late designer Kate Spade through marriage, mourned his sister-in-law on Instagram yesterday in a moving statement. Spade
by
Rebecca Farley
Pop Culture
Celebrities React To Kate Spade's Death
On Tuesday, June 5, Kate Spade was found dead in Manhattan apartment. The apparent cause of death was suicide. She was 55. The designer used her iconic
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Fashion
Designer Kate Spade Dead At 55 Of Apparent Suicide
Designer Kate Spade was found dead on Tuesday in her Manhattan Park Avenue apartment, the Associated Press is reporting. The apparent cause of death was
by
Channing Hargrove
Beauty
This
Big Little Lies
Star Just Landed Her First-Ever Bea...
It’s been 44 years since Laura Dern made one of her first appearances on the big screen in Martin Scorsese’s award-winning Alice Doesn’t Live Here
by
Rachel Krause
Fashion
Who Doesn't Want To Wear Glittery Keds On Their Wedding Day?
Here comes the bride, all dressed in white...Keds? Yep, Kate Spade New York is teaming up with Keds to create the ultimate in comfortable wedding day
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Kate Spade Fans Need To Know About This Big Change
On Wednesday, Tapestry Inc, the conglomerate formerly known as Coach Inc, announced that Kate Spade’s creative director Deborah Lloyd will be leaving
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Kate Spade Launched A Minnie Mouse Collection
Santa Baby, we think we know what we want for the Holidays this year. Kate Spade recently released a new batch of products from its ongoing partnership
by
Sarah Midkiff
Fashion
Coach Inc. To Change Its Name To Tapestry
In May, Coach Inc. acquired both Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, news that its most loyal consumers had many feelings about. Now, the company has
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Anna Faris Is All Of Us On A Long-Haul Flight
Over the last few years, kate spade new york has worked on crafting a line-up of strong, funny women to represent its brand. From Anna Kendrick to Girls
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Coach/Kate Spade Merger News Has People Feeling Some Type Of Way
The world woke up this morning to news that Coach would buy fellow American fashion label Kate Spade New York for a cool $2.4 billion. Now, this line of
by
Ana Colon
Designers
This Unexpected Accessory Is Poised To Make A Comeback, According...
As far as accessories go, a pearl necklace is pretty much the farthest thing from trendy. It can be a cherished family heirloom, or a rite-of-passage gift
by
Ana Colon
Celebrity Style
Millie Bobby Brown Wore This $300 Kate Spade Dress & Now We Want ...
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown seems to be carefully adding to her fashion repertoire, one brand at a time. She reminds us that she may be new to
by
Ana Colon
Celebrity Style
Millie Bobby Brown Continues To Slay On The Red Carpet
While Eleven's outfit on Stranger Things is pretty much unchanging, the actress Millie Bobby Brown is an IRL fashion icon. The twelve-year-old has been
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Celebrity Style
Kate Spade Imagines Our Greatest Holiday Party Nightmare
It’s your worst fashion nightmare. You buy the perfect outfit for that big holiday party. Once you've gotten all dolled-up and made your grand entrance,
by
Erica Witte
Celebrity Style
Miss Piggy's Glam Quotient: Drive-In Closet, 15 Stylists, & A
...
If you're a fan of the eternally fabulous Miss Piggy (and who isn't?), we've got some great news for you. The glamorous pig just rolled out a new fashion
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Home
Peek Inside The Home Of The Kate Spade Founder
Kate Valentine (formerly Spade), founder of both Kate Spade New York and Frances Valentine, recently invited People Magazine inside her Upper East Side
by
Rebecca Farley
Shopping
Kate Spade Saturday Is Back, Sort Of
It's been a little over a year since Kate Spade New York's more casual, lower-priced spinoff line, Kate Spade Saturday, closed its bright-yellow doors for
by
Ana Colon
Fashion
Designer Kate Spade Is So Committed To Her New Brand, She Changed...
Kate Spade and her husband, Andy Spade, a.k.a. the people who brought you Kate Spade 23 years ago (and parted ways with the brand in 2007) have been
by
Ana Colon
Fashion
The Growing Industry That Walmart & Kate Spade Are Investing In
Some descriptions of "women in the workplace" sound more like National Geographic specials than serious business profiles. “How did she get there?”
by
Jane Mosbacher Mo...
Tech
Kate Spade's New Purse Is Everything Your Phone Needs
Thanks to a partnership with Everpurse, Kate Spade & Co. will start making purses that not only house your iPhone stylishly — they'll charge it,
by
Christina Bonnington
Celebrity Style
Exclusive: Anna Kendrick Gets Mistaken For Someone Else...Often
It might seem safe to assume that most people in your social circle would know who Anna Kendrick is. They’ve watched Pitch Perfect at least once on
by
Gina Marinelli
Events
The Tropical Theme Party We're Taking Notes From
We love SXSW for discovering emerging talent in the music, tech, and film space — not to mention the casual style stalking that happens in between
by
Alison Ives
Stores
Such A Bummer: Kate Spade Saturday Is Closing For Good
It’s only been about two years since Kate Spade launched its lower-priced, just-as-playful-and-colorful line, Kate Spade Saturday — giving us further
by
Gina Marinelli
Designers
Kate Spade's Creepy-Crawly Clutches Are Freaking Us Out
Fans of Kate Spade's bags might be a little surprised to see the creepy-crawly turn they've taken for spring '15. At her presentation yesterday, Kate
by
Leeann Duggan
Dedicated Feature
Your Backstage Pass To The Coolest SXSWI Party, Hosted By R29 & K...
They say what happens at SXSW stays at SXSW, but if that were true, there wouldn't be so much FOMO. With that in mind, we're giving you all the juicy
by
Allison Daniels
Fashion
Is This Kate Spade's Most "Pinnable" Collection Yet?
Within minutes of previewing the kate spade new york fall '14 collection, the social-media stratosphere erupted in editor tweets and Instagrams of the
by
Ellen Hoffman
Tinseltown
Kate Spade Saturday Is Bringing Us Major Bliss
Fact: We are longtime fans of Bliss's spa-tested, works-like-crazy skin care (as well as its bath and body goodies). Fact: It's nigh impossible for us
by
Annie Tomlin
