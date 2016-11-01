

What’s the best fashion advice you’ve doled out?

"It's very hard to say, you’d have to ask all the people who’ve benefitted from my knowledge, but you want the clothes you wear to make a statement. For instance, with moi, my clothes say, 'You! Look at me! Look at what I’m wearing! Aren’t I so beautiful? Yes, of course I am!'"



Surely, you don’t even need style pointers, but what’s the best advice you’ve received?

“Don’t leave the house without putting on your hair first.”



Duly noted. How long does it usually take you to get ready in the morning?

“About six-and-a-half hours.”



You must have to wake up early to get it all done!

“Oh, well, I don’t sleep. I can’t even close these eyes. Plus, it’s a full-time job being this beautiful.”



Obviously. Have you been to Fashion Week before?

“It’s wonderful. I always have a front row seat, and I love seeing all of the fashion trends I started walking down the runway. I see my influence everywhere I go.”



Have you ever been on the runway?

“Yes I have. It was alright. You know, the lights were a little too bright, to be honest. I couldn’t see all the faces in awe of me — kind of missed that.”



Did you get any tips from other models on how to perfect your strut?

“Let’s see, what did they say to me? Uh, ‘You’re perfect already.’ ‘Gosh, I wish I was you.’ Jourdan Dunn said that. I can’t lose that girl these days. She is following me everywhere. She was just at a photoshoot I did for Kate Spade New York. I don’t think she was working it. I don’t think she had a job, did she? She just followed me there.”

