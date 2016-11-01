If you're a fan of the eternally fabulous Miss Piggy (and who isn't?), we've got some great news for you. The glamorous pig just rolled out a new fashion collab with Kate Spade New York that's in keeping with her unapologetically glitzy, pearls-bedecked, pink-packed aesthetic. She also stars in the brand's holiday ads alongside Jourdan Dunn and Catherine Baba.
The limited edition holiday capsule has the stylish Muppet's signature statement, "Who, Moi?" plastered all over an all-pink assortment of glittery accessories, plus a sweater and a few delicate jewelry styles, that range in price from $48 to $378. We sat down with Miss Piggy for the scoop on her collab, her candid take on feminism and body positivity, and all the lavish trappings of her chic, porcine lifestyle.
Talk us through some of the pieces in your collection, Miss Piggy.
“I’m all about personalization. That’s why you’ll see many of the pieces in my collection have one of my trademark sayings, 'Who, moi?' Well, I think moi personifies pink. I actually have a patent pending on a new hue of pink.”
Oh, really?
"Mmmhmm. I can’t really say anything about it, you know. I don’t want you to steaaaaal my idea. It’s pending, it hasn’t happened yet."
Will it be a Pantone-official color?
“Perhaps. Maybe you’ll be wearing something that’s ‘Piggy in Pink’ soon!”
Until your mysterious new shade of pink debuts, what's your favorite iteration of the color?
"Shocking Pink, which I think is very apropros for moi. I’m wearing it right now. It’s kind of inspired by the spirit of disco. It’s kind of flashy and sparkly and irresistible, just like moi.”
So, a lot of brands have recently been using a particular shade of your favorite hue, called ‘Tumblr pink’ or ‘millennial pink.' Are you into this specific shade?
"Oh, the millennial pink that I inspired, yes. Doesn’t it look remarkably like the shade of my skin? I was just born with this, you know."
Your choker-length pearls have been a real style signature of yours, and the choker is very big right now. Do you think that you started that?
“Yeah, I did start it. Well, it took a while for it to catch on. I’ve been doing this for years, though. Years. I don’t go anywhere without it. I actually go to sleep with it on.”
Really? Is that comfortable?
“You know, they don’t call it a choker for nothing. Let me tell you, you gotta be very careful.”
Is it flattering when when people crib your signature choker?
“I want people to copy moi. Absolutely! That’s one of the reasons why I wanted to do this line with Kate Spade New York, because people naturally wish they could be me. They can’t. There’s only one me; they broke the mold. But, you know, people can pretend; they can have a little taste of moi’s style and passion for life, and this is how they can do it.”
Any other trends you've started over the years?
“Gloves! I didn’t wear them first, of course, but I’ve continued the trend from the golden age of Hollywood. I feel like that’s something that’s coming back around: very classy, glamorous fashion trends like gloves and chokers.”
Athleisure is the trend that just won't quit. Are you into it?
"Ha! Athleisure. Yes, well, it’s not for moi. I like wearing a dress to a red carpet event, a formal affair. I don’t like to sweat. I don’t sweat, actually. I think if I wore athleisure, people would get the wrong impression: They might think that I actually sweat."
Right. But do you ever wear sweats to, say, the supermarket or the drugstore?
"Of course I don’t do those things. I have people who do that for me."
Do you have a stylist?
“I have about 15.”
That’s quite the glam squad.
“I’ve got 15 stylists and plus some dressers. And I have a plastic surgeon; but just one of those. It can get really messy if there’s more than one working at the same time.”
Of course. What’s your closet like? Do you have multiple closets, or one large walk-in?
“Walk-in?! It’s drive-through! It’s huge! Yeah. I got lost in it for two days.”
Whoa! What did you eat?
“I survived on pure glamour. For two whole days. I got lost in the shoe section. It was the best two days of my life.”
What’s the best fashion advice you’ve doled out?
"It's very hard to say, you’d have to ask all the people who’ve benefitted from my knowledge, but you want the clothes you wear to make a statement. For instance, with moi, my clothes say, 'You! Look at me! Look at what I’m wearing! Aren’t I so beautiful? Yes, of course I am!'"
Surely, you don’t even need style pointers, but what’s the best advice you’ve received?
“Don’t leave the house without putting on your hair first.”
Duly noted. How long does it usually take you to get ready in the morning?
“About six-and-a-half hours.”
You must have to wake up early to get it all done!
“Oh, well, I don’t sleep. I can’t even close these eyes. Plus, it’s a full-time job being this beautiful.”
Obviously. Have you been to Fashion Week before?
“It’s wonderful. I always have a front row seat, and I love seeing all of the fashion trends I started walking down the runway. I see my influence everywhere I go.”
Have you ever been on the runway?
“Yes I have. It was alright. You know, the lights were a little too bright, to be honest. I couldn’t see all the faces in awe of me — kind of missed that.”
Did you get any tips from other models on how to perfect your strut?
“Let’s see, what did they say to me? Uh, ‘You’re perfect already.’ ‘Gosh, I wish I was you.’ Jourdan Dunn said that. I can’t lose that girl these days. She is following me everywhere. She was just at a photoshoot I did for Kate Spade New York. I don’t think she was working it. I don’t think she had a job, did she? She just followed me there.”
Do you get that a lot, people just kind of trailing you around?
"You’re not planning on doing this yourself, are you? [To PR team nearby] You better watch this one, alright? Make sure she gets completely out of the building."
You’ve always really embraced your curves and been a very body-positive role model. What do you think of the gradual push for size inclusivity in the fashion industry?
"I love the diversity! We’re all different, and everybody’s gotta wear clothes, right? You can’t just make clothes for one size. It’s not one size fits all!"
Agreed. You’ve been vocal about being a feminist. Why is feminism important to you, and how you hope you’re changing other young girls' — or, uh, young pigs’ — lives?
“Oh, we just took a deep turn. It’s important for women, all women, and little girls especially, to feel good about themselves, and to feel proud of who they are.”
How do you wish you’d been empowered when you were a young pig?
“Gosh. I mean, I do not have any regrets. Look at me. I don’t know how much higher I could go. Really, I mean, I’m not going to sit here and pretend to you that I did not have any challenges in my life. We all have those. It’s important to rise above and to know that you are very special, and that the world needs your uniqueness. And I say ‘you,’ but I’m really talking about me. Obviously.”
Oh, of course. Can you comment on your current relationship status?
“I’m having a fun time right now. If this is a question about Kermit, you know, we’re not together at the moment. But I never say never. I mean, look, they keep making Vin Diesel movies. And they still haven’t made a sequel to Citizen Kane. I mean, I don’t get that, do you? That doesn’t make any sense to me at all. So, who knows what could happen?"
Do you use dating apps?
“Give me a break, I don’t need that. Do you think I need that? I just walk out the door, and I’ve got my pick of the litter!”
You recently were on The Muppets, a reality TV show. Did you feel like a Kardashian?
"I think I made a seamless transition to reality television, because I always have people following me around with cameras. Whether it’s the paparazzi, or it’s somebody who has an obsession with moi and is just stalking me. Or, you know, my own private film crew that I pay to have me followed."
Wait, you really do that?
“It’s just the life I lead. I lead a very interesting life. I’m an interesting woman. People want to know everything there is to know about me.”
