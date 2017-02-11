This Unexpected Accessory Is Poised To Make A Comeback, According To Kate Spade

As far as accessories go, a pearl necklace is pretty much the farthest thing from trendy. It can be a cherished family heirloom, or a rite-of-passage gift for some — and an eye-roll for others. But it's not a piece of jewelry we think about when we consider new ideas rolling out in the fashion sphere. (Timeless accessory, sure. Timely trend? Not quite.) However, as we've seen over the past few seasons, the industry loves a good wardrobe comeback story. And just like the flares and the denim suiting preceding it, the traditionally prim and proper necklace could indeed be seeing its day in the sun. Are you clutching your pearls yet?