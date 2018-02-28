This Big Little Lies Star Just Landed Her First-Ever Beauty Campaign

It’s been 44 years since Laura Dern made one of her first appearances on the big screen in Martin Scorsese’s award-winning Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore. Granted, Dern was seven years old at the time; her mother, Diane Ladd, was one of the movie’s stars; and her role as Girl Eating Ice Cream Cone went uncredited.
But the actress’s career since has been fruitful and varied, with her most iconic characters reading like a resume of dream jobs: acclaimed paleobotanist (in Jurassic Park), Vice Admiral of Organa's Resistance (in Star Wars: The Last Jedi), real-life mentor to rocket scientists in October Sky.
And yet, surprisingly, there's one role the Big Little Lies star and longtime David Lynch muse has yet to step into: the face of a beauty brand. Now, at 51, Dern has signed on for her first-ever beauty campaign for Kate Spade's new fragrance, In Full Bloom. The digital and social-media campaign also features Tavi Gevinson, 21, and Sasheer Zamata, 31, in a clear push for age diversity, with the refreshing mission of creating a fragrance that women can connect to at all different stages in their lives.
"We focus on a psychographic instead of a demographic," Brian Vander Meyden, vice president of global marketing and prestige sales at The Premiere Group, the distributor of Kate Spade's fragrances, told WWD in an interview. "To have women of three different ages speak to what in full bloom means to them makes [the fragrance] unique."
Each woman recorded a "love letter" to herself as part of the campaign's initiative, and Dern's is predictably perfect: funny, dry, and totally frank. If wearing In Full Bloom can help us channel at least a little bit of the actress's signature wit and intellect, we are all in... though we should probably wait until the fragrance's official launch tomorrow to give the fresh, modern rose scent a sniff before passing judgment.
