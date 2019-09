This Big Little Lies Star Just Landed Her First-Ever Beauty Campaign

And yet, surprisingly, there's one role the Big Little Lies star and longtime David Lynch muse has yet to step into: the face of a beauty brand. Now, at 51, Dern has signed on for her first-ever beauty campaign for Kate Spade's new fragrance, In Full Bloom . The digital and social-media campaign also features Tavi Gevinson, 21, and Sasheer Zamata, 31, in a clear push for age diversity, with the refreshing mission of creating a fragrance that women can connect to at all different stages in their lives.