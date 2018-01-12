This Chic New Hair Product Will Make You Feel Like French Royalty

So maybe appealing to 18th-century beauty ideals isn't the wisest idea overall — but there's nothing wrong with feeling like a moneyed aristocrat of yesteryear every time you spray this voluptuous rose scent, which also contains camellia oil to infuse hair with healthy shine. If only this had been around in the days of Marie Antoinette, perhaps we'd still be hearing of the sweet-smelling sillage left behind at the Place de la Révolution long after the disgraced queen's head hit the ground.