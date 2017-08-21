Diptyque Is Now Making Car Fresheners — & They're SO Extra

Given its $60 price tag, the Un Air de Diptyque probably won’t put Little Trees out of business when it launches in September, but it’s a surefire hit for fancy car owners who want their Baies or 34 any way they can get it. Once affixed to a car’s air vent, the diffuser’s highly concentrated perfume beads release scent for three months, which comes out to less than a dollar a day overall. It’s a little easier to justify when you put it that way — but then again, thriftiness probably isn’t your first priority if you’re considering purchasing a Diptyque car diffuser in the first place.