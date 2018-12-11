In addition to the requisite sexy massage candles we keep on our nightstand, we make sure to have a votive or two that are all but tailor-made to help us chill out before bed. Because, even if you happen to be an easy sleeper, is there anything better than filling your home with a soothing, dreamy scent before drifting off to the Land of Nod?
There are plenty of calming scents to choose from — and they all offer their own specific benefits. With the help of aromatherapist Wendy Robbins' aromatherapy database, we've selected our favorite sleep-friendly candles, infused with oils and herbs, ranging from chamomile to ylang ylang. Consider these dreamy votives the secret ingredient in your bedtime routine.
Read on to discover the scent that just might help you get a better night's sleep. Just remember to put it out before hitting the hay.