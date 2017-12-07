This Fragrance Will Make You Feel Like An A-List Celebrity

Some hair products smell so pungent, you find yourself coughing in a cloud of hairspray fumes every morning. On the other hand, there are also plenty of pomades, creams, and finishing sprays that smell so damn good, you wish you could wear it as a fragrance. Luckily for us, our longtime obsession over one particular product scent has finally come to fruition in the form of three individual perfumes by celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin.
The hair maestro to stars like Chrissy Teigen, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid first launched her haircare line Ouai back in 2016, leaving customers raving about the distinct scents in each of the formulas. Fast forward to this week, and Atkin finally gave us what the the world has been asking for: perfumes inspired by those exact products.
Advertisement
Sold as a trio in rollerball form, Atkin offers three recognizable scents that won't only remind you of her famous hair oil and texture spray, but also give you a few iconic locations the hairstylist hangs out with her A-list clientele. Mercer St (No. 1, a floral blend of iris and lily) is the same scent you'd find in the Ouai Shampoo; Melrose Place (No. 5, a muskier option of rose, bergamot, and cedarwood) is a similar aroma to the Ouai Treatment Masque; and Rue St. Honoré (No. 4, a bouquet of gardenia, ylang ylang, and violet) is the most decadent of 'em all, mimicking the fragrance of Ouai Hair Oil.
The bad news is that as of yesterday the set is already sold out — but are you really surprised? The brand has yet to release an exact restock date, but here's hoping it'll be before all those holiday parties commence.
Related Video:
Advertisement