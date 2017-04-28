This Kardashian-Approved Trick Is The Secret To Healthier Hair

We're living during the best days of Kim Kardashian's hair. (Oh, what a time to be alive!) Recently, the reality star and mother of two has been styling her 'do pin straight, and has gone from major length to a shoulder-length chop.
In our humble opinion, this is her most gorgeous cut and style so far, as seen on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week. She appeared on the program to chat about her totally normal, but also completely not normal, life — and the entire interview has garnered major attention.
Sure, she talked about the Paris robbery and Caitlyn Jenner's memoir, but let us not overlook that shiny hair. Seriously, we couldn't stop staring at it. There has to be a secret, right?
Advertisement
Naturally, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin is the one behind the look. The hairstylist posted a clip of Kim from the show on Instagram, saying “Can we talk about how hot she is rn?” adding “Yes, that is Kim’s hair, and yes it is THAT healthy.”
Many fans commented on the picture, begging for more details. One asked, “How do u get her hair so flat & sleek.” Some even said that it is the best look they’ve ever seen on Kim.
We hit up Jen's team to get the lowdown on the secret to the style — and the advice Jen shared is actually kind of shocking...
Let's start at the beginning. Kim’s amazing hair is all thanks to a good blowout and the right products. Jen first used OUAI's Hair Oil on Kim's damp hair, then went in with the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, using the styling concentrator nozzle on its medium temperature for a smooth, sleek finish.
But here's where it gets interesting...
To score shine like Kim's — and to preserve the healthy state of your hair — Jen shared one major hair hack. She told us that you can enhance a DIY mask with a crushed vitamin. Yes, a crushed vitamin. Namely, her OUAI Dry Hair Supplements. While these supplements are most powerful when ingested, she says, you can create a homemade hair mask using egg yolks, avocado, olive oil, coconut oil, or even beer — but stick to one — then bump up the efficacy with a smashed pill. These ingredients work best alone, Jen says, so stick to one base.
Advertisement
Some details: Leave whipped-up egg whites or beer on clean, damp hair for 30 minutes, then rinse with cold water. Avocado gets 15 minutes, then shampoo it out. Oil gets 15 to 30 minutes before shampooing out (olive oils gets a double shampoo, since it's heavier than coconut).
Yes, it sounds a little strange, but we're here for it — especially when it comes from the mane master herself. After all, if we can get Kim's healthy shine with a good blowout and mixing beer with hair supplements? Count us in.
What do you think about this novel trick? Would you try it? Tell us in the comments below.
Advertisement