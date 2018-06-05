Chrissy Teigen Just Gave Kris Jenner The Best Gift A Champagne Lover Could Ask For

The Kardashian-Jenner homes are decked out with some of the most covetable, over-the-top gadgets and furniture imaginable. Over the past ten years famous family have shown off enviable pieces like lucite baby cribs, frozen yogurt machines, and even a pair of Elton John's platform shoes. Yesterday, however, the matriarch of the family received a new addition that we desperately we wish we had in our own homes. According to an Instagram photo, Kris Jenner was gifted a Moët & Chandon champagne vending machine, along with an "unlimited supply" of the champagne. As if the gift wasn't exciting enough, its famous givers make it even better.
Jenner's recent Instagram photo shows the champagne vending machine being unloaded off a truck in the middle of her driveway. Next to the truck is a pallet jack piled high with 14 boxes of Moët, which probably cost at least $3,000. Accompanying the photo, the Momager wrote, "Umm thank you @chrissyteigen @johnlegend @jenatkinhair @mrmikerosenthal ... When a forklift shows up at my house on Monday morning with a Champagne Vending Machine and an unlimited supply of @moetusa @moetchandon Champagne i am jumping for joy!!! And I’m not gonna lie a little drunk. I LOVE you guys thank you my beautiful friends #ilovechampagne #ilovemyfriends #blessed #luckygirl"
That's right, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend joined forces with their friends Jen Atkin, hairstylist to the stars, and photographer Mike Rosenthal to give this champagne lover the ultimate present, and we're so jealous. Since we're not friends with any Hollywood power couples and since we definitely don't have room for one in our apartments, we may never be able to add this extravagant piece to our homes. In a Kardashian-Jenner home, however, a champagne vending machine will fit right in.
