Khloé Kardashian just gave fans a glimpse into what we can only assume is the most adorable room in her home, her five-week-old daughter True’s nursery. In a recent post on her app, Kardashian shared one photo of the fully pink room, as well as details about the crib and design aesthetic.
Nearly everything in True's nursery is a shade of pink, from the walls to the rug. Other elements like the flamingo crib sheets, fluffy llama rocking horse, and curtains are also pink or have pink accents. In her recent post, Kardashian says the vibe she was going for with True's nursery was "feminine but still cool."
Khloé also included a few luxury pieces. One of those big ticket items is the Nursery Works lucite Vetro Crib. This is the same crib that her sister Kim has used with her kids, which is the main reason she chose it. "Kim uses the same one, and I trust the products she loves," the new mom wrote. This also happens to be the same crib that Beyoncé and Jay-Z were rumored to have purchased when Blue Ivy was born in 2012.
The futuristic see-through crib does seem to add to the nursery's coolness factor, but it's not a purchase all parents will be able to make. According to the Nursery Works website, the lucite Vetro Crib costs $4,500. That may sound like a lot — because it is! — but it's actually less than the Kardashian's spend on their average flower arrangements.
Another expensive touch Khloé added to her daughter's nursery is a full-sized Hermès blanket. True is not even two months old, and she's already being wrapped in designer throws. While poking around the Hermès website, we found out that the brand does make baby blankets that come in pastel shades and cost around $990. However, True's Hermès item was not made for babies. The coco and camomille-colored blanket draped over the edge of her lucite crib is the Avalon III throw blanket. It's 90% marino wool, 10% cashmere, and costs $1,525.
In addition to the splurges, Khloé Kardashian also made some more affordable purchases. She shopped at Pottery Barn Kids, where she found a chic Pink Paper Butterfly Ceiling Mobile for $49. At the center of True's lucite crib sits another sensible purchase, a large blush-colored stuffed animal, whose formal title is, we believe, Bashful Bunny. The plush bunny is made by Jellycat and costs around $32.
Khloé spent a total of $6,106 four items for her daughter's nursery and that's without even peeking at the closet.
