Khloé also included a few luxury pieces. One of those big ticket items is the Nursery Works lucite Vetro Crib. This is the same crib that her sister Kim has used with her kids, which is the main reason she chose it. "Kim uses the same one, and I trust the products she loves," the new mom wrote. This also happens to be the same crib that Beyoncé and Jay-Z were rumoured to have purchased when Blue Ivy was born in 2012.