Hermes
Fashion
This Retailer Helped Offset Pick Cardi's Gifts
by
Channing Hargrove
Home
Khloé Kardashian Has A $1,525 Blanket In Baby True's Nursery
Olivia Harrison
May 22, 2018
Fashion
How To (Mis)Pronounce Your Favorite Fashion Labels
Us
Aug 16, 2017
Fashion
4 Practical Ways To Tie Your Much-Ignored Scarves
Alyssa Coscarelli
Jul 13, 2017
Trends
This Is The Most Expensive Bag Ever Sold
Last year, news broke that Hermès' storied (and notoriously difficult to obtain) Birkin bags were a better investment that gold. And the latest from the
by
Christopher Luu
Tech
Here's How Netflix Is Tackling Subtitle Fails
Update: April 28, 2017: Haven't heard back about your Hermes test results? You aren't alone. Even though Netflix originally said that applicants would
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Beauty
January Jones's New Haircut Looks Eerily Familiar
Even if you don’t buy into the “stars: they’re just like us!” mentality, there’s no escaping the fact that every once in a while, a celebrity
by
Rachel Krause
Shopping
Where To Buy That Jane Birkin-Style Basket Bag Everyone's Been Ca...
I'll be the first to admit: This summer, I developed an abnormal obsession with basket bags. Every week or two, I waltz into the office with a new straw
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
This Birkin Bag Just Sold For A Cool $300K
Even if you've never seen an elusive Birkin bag in the flesh, you've heard the stories — how notoriously difficult they are to track down, how much they
by
Ana Colon
Home
Peek Inside Kaley Cuoco's Bachelor Pad, Including Hermès Horse Wa...
Whoa, Kaley. The Big Bang Theory star spared no expense redecorating her Tarzana, CA, bachelorette pad, including Hermès wallpaper fit for a triple
by
Cristen Conger
Work & Money
Why A Birkin Bag May Be A Better Investment Than The Stock Market
When Carrie Bradshaw told her then-boyfriend Jack Berger that she likes her money where she can see it — hanging in her closet — we didn't exactly
by
Marshall Bright
Trends
Hey, Hermès, Jane Birkin Wants Her Name Back
Jane Birkin, she of the O.G. "It bag," wants Hermès to stop using her name on her eponymous, iconic bag — specifically, its crocodile-skin
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Celebrity Style
Why All Celebs Think Jane Birkin Is Their Style Idol
Today is Jane Birkin's birthday. At some point, the British-born actress, singer, and director (not to mention mum to new-generation It girls Lou Doillon
by
Leeann Duggan
Entertainment News
Kim Kardashian Had A Very Normcore Birthday
When you're Kim Kardashian, every single day must feel like the sun has risen just for you. So, can you really blame her for wanting a totally basic
by
Erin Donnelly
Designers
High Fashion: New Batch Of Hermès Bags Smell Like Weed
Loading Floating in a clear blue sky #leatherforever #hermes View on Instagram Woe betide any woman who scrimped, saved, and finally pulled the trigger
by
Leeann Duggan
Shopping
How Can A Bag Possibly Cost $432,000?
Well, for starters, it's a Birkin. For another thing, it's crocodile. But, not just any crocodile; it's matte, Himalayan crocodile. Its hardware is made
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Shopping
Hermès Just Made Your Day
Hermès is the epitome of chic, no question. If we still fawn over the Birkin bag — and mourn when anyone meddles with it — decades after it hit the
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
You Know The Birkin, But Can You Name An Hermès Shoe?
You know the Birkin. You know the Kelly. But, when it comes to Hermès’ shoe offerings, the style names don't seem to roll off the tongue as easily.
by
Bobby Schuessler
Designers
How Hermès Stole The Olsens' Head Designer
Today’s name to know: Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski. The 36-year-old French designer has been appointed artistic director for women’s ready-to-wear at
by
Hilary Moss
Bags
NeNe Leakes "Destroys" A Birkin Bag For Charity
Ah, the Birkin bag — the legendary Hermès masterpiece named after Jane. It costs as much as a college tuition. It makes aspiring editors swoon as
by
Ana Colon
Entertainment News
Francesca Eastwood Is Beyond Her Birkin-Burning Days
You might think it would be embarrassing to ask Scott Eastwood's sister about the recent steamy photo shoots that put him on the map. As it turns out,
by
Seija Rankin
Celebrity Style
Kanye West Had Naked Ladies Painted On A Birkin — Merry Christmas...
Perhaps you gave a few DIY gifts this holiday season that fill you with an awful lot of pride. Well, we hate to break it to you, but Kanye West has you
by
Gina Marinelli
Entertainment News
Kate Barry, Jane Birkin's Daughter, Has Died At 46
Sometime during the evening of Wednesday, December 11, Kate Barry fell to her death. The British-born photographer's body was found on the sidewalk
by
Hayden Manders
Events
The 2014 Met Gala Tickets Are Going To Cost You An Arm, A Leg, An...
Looks like Anna Wintour saw Gwyneth Paltrow's Met Gala angst and raised her an extra $10,000. Ticket prices to the 2014 event have reportedly jumped
by
Hayden Manders
Designers
This Might Be The Most Extravagant Bicycle Of All Time
Many of us would agree that we could do without our morning commute. Squeezing onto crowded subway cars and overheated buses is more than many of us can
by
Emily London
New York
Hermès Shows Us How It's Done With Silk Pop-Up Shop
There sure are plenty of reasons to be buzzing about Hermès this week. To begin with, the luxury brand debuted on Instagram a few weeks ago, and now have
by
Alison Ives
Fashion
A $12,900 Designer Basketball? It Exists
It's a bummer Kanye's birthday was back in June, because we just found the perfect present for Kim to get him... Meet the Hermès basketball, the $12,900
by
Ali Hoffman
Fashion
See The Masters At Work: Hermès Comes To Saatchi
Londoners, prepare to step into the wonderful world of Hermès, courtesy of the Saatchi Gallery. The iconic French brand is bringing its Festival des
by
Emily London
Mens
NYC's Priciest Tee? This Top Rings In At $91,500
If you happen to have major cash to burn, we've found just the thing for some conspicuous consumption. The folks over at The Awl were browsing in
by
Kristian Laliberte
Skin Care
Why The Hermès Perfumer Won't Hesitate To Throw Scents Away
Jean-Claude Ellena has been called the Mozart of perfumery, but if perfumers were rock stars, we'd call him the Kevin Shields of scent. Relentlessly
by
Annie Tomlin
Los Angeles
You Won't Believe How Many Fake Hermès Bags Were Seized in L.A.
If you've been anywhere near DTLA's Fashion District (specifically "The Alley") in the past month or so, you may have noticed that the shelves have been
by
Sarah St. Lifer
