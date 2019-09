Where To Buy That Jane Birkin-Style Basket Bag Everyone's Been Carrying

I'll be the first to admit: This summer, I developed an abnormal obsession with basket bags. Every week or two, I waltz into the office with a new straw or raffia option, ranging from an itty-bitty, handheld number to a full-blown straw tote . And I'm not alone. This summer, baskets of all shapes and sizes have cropped up on Instagram, accompanying everything from gingham dresses and jorts to graphic tees and high-waisted bathing suits. Still, despite my endless searches on Etsy, eBay, and beyond, it took me over three months to finally find a piece that would do Jane Birkin proud.Recently, the Birkin Basket by Blooming Dreamer caught my attention, feeding into that so-vintage feel I was going for. It's similar in aesthetic to the Little Doe made-in-Portugal bag that's become a favorite of the fashion set, as Who What Wear pointed out (but which is repeatedly sold out). Yet this basket has a major perk: It's about half the price of the Little Doe version. Sure, $150 is still a lot to spend on a basket, but I've searched high and low for basically this exact bag, so it's a price I'm willing to pay to end the hunt for good.Why not pull a Birkin and trade your everyday black bag for something that looks (and feels) a little lighter? Click on to shop the piece for yourself and see how some of your favorite style influencers are using (and wearing) theirs.