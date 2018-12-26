This Fancy Retailer Helped Offset Pick Out Cardi B's Presents

Maybe Offset really did do some soul-searching while quietly reuniting with Cardi B in Puerto Rico. Three weeks after Cardi delivered the news of their separation on Instagram in her best customer service voice, the "I Like It" rapper's estranged and apparently repentant husband got her some very fancy Christmas gifts.
On Wednesday, in a now-deleted Instagram video, the 26-year-old showed off, by our count, two Chanel bags, two Cartier bracelets, four Hermés Birkin bags, and more than nine pairs of Christian Louboutins (you can still see the items in Cardi's Instagram story). The offering sure beats Offset's "I'm sorry, bruh" apology, which he delivered onstage after crashing Cardi's recent performance in L.A.
"Things just haven't been working out between us for a long time," Cardi explained on Instagram earlier this month. "It's nobody's fault. I guess, like, we grew out of love. But we're not together anymore." She added that it may "take a little time" to get a divorce and that she would always have a lot of love for the father to her infant daughter Kulture. "We're really good friends, and we're really good business partners."
While we don't know what Cardi got Offset for the holiday, we do know that her ex pulled off his Christmas coup with the help on one especially fancy retailer. "Thanks @priveporter for helping... he new to this," Cardi shared in her Instagram story following the holiday haul. According to its website, Privé Porter is an online business selling a curated selection of "rare and hard to find items." The retailer prides itself on its collection of Hermés bags, which is perhaps why Cardi received so many. And Privé Porter conducts most of its dealings on Instagram — perfect for Cardi, who also built on her business (and much of her public persona) on the platform.
Advertisement