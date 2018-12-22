Just Two Weeks After Their Split, Cardi B & Offset Reunite In Puerto Rico

Absence really does make the heart grow fonder. Two weeks after Cardi B announced her separation to husband Offset, the pair was spotted canoodling in Puerto Rico atop a jet ski, reports People. Maybe the Venus et Fleur boxes that spelled “Take me back Cardi” convinced her to give the Migos member another chance?
Cardi is in Puerto Rico to perform at the Electric Holiday Festival in San Juan, alongside Diplo and Los Wálters. She shared some videos of her look on her Instagram stories — and, in perfect holiday spirit, Cardi is decked out in ruby red sequins, pink and orange hair, and some seriously sharp eyeliner. The only thing missing from her posts is a certain someone: Offset, who we now know she’s beaching it up with.
Offset similarly avoided sharing any images of Cardi on Instagram. He posted a video of himself atop the jet ski, which will haunt our phone water damage nightmares, and like Cardi, he shared some snaps of local food. But Offset also did some soul-searching in Puerto Rico — he posted a photo of himself referencing Michael Jackson’s “Man In the Mirror,” writing, “I’m searching for the man in the mirror / I’m telling him to change his ways” (note that Offset misquoted the verse, the correct lyrics are here). It’s a song about turning over a new leaf, so maybe Offset is rethinking some of the “activities” he “shouldn’t have been partaking in,” by his own words.
It’s unknown if the two are reconciling their marriage, but they at least appear to be on friendly terms. We can also report that, while TMZ confirms that he was present, Offset did not crash Cardi’s headlining set at Electric Holiday. That’s progress.
