The Cardi B. & Offset Incident May Have Been Staged

For celebrities, the line between performance and facts is awfully blurry, especially in the age of social media. What's real? What's a show for Instagram? And what's a show for Instagram that actually reflects real life?
In the case of Cardi B and Offset, one of 2018's most tumultuous couples, this is especially true. Offset's public display of regret and affection from this weekend has been called into question after the Rolling Loud festival revealed to the Los Angeles Times that Cardi B's team knew Offset would be on stage.
Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif told the Times, "Cardi’s management was in on it, it had nothing to do with the festival. The artist is in full control of the stage and they determine who gets on and off." A video posted to Twitter by film producer Tariq Nasheed seemingly confirms this statement. In the video, Cardi B's publicist Patientce Foster can be seen walking Offset towards the stage. Foster did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment.
Based on social media activity from both Foster and Cardi, though, the situation seems to be settled. After her fans cried that she needed to fire Foster, Cardi took to Instagram live to defend Foster, reminding her followers that Foster has been her employee for the majority of Cardi's career. Later, in an Instagram comment (that Foster then posted to her Instagram story), Cardi wrote, "You can't be mad at somebody for trying to help somebody else."
Foster herself wrote in an Instagram story, "Wether [sic] or not your good intentions translate to a non-involved party shouldn't matter!"
Offset interrupted Cardi's set at Rolling Loud Saturday evening to ask for Cardi to take him back. "I just want to tell you I’m sorry," he told her, flowers in hand. The video of the incident quickly went viral, and many of Cardi's fans were upset that Offset would interrupt her set to discuss their split.
