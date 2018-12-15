For Offset, absence really does make the heart grow fonder. The Migos member is in the midst of a very public breakup, which began when Cardi B announced their divorce on Instagram. Offset responded with a tweet proclaiming that he misses Cardi B. And now he’s going on a full-on apology tour, with a video he uploaded to Instagram about his birthday wish. No surprise here, Offset misses his wife, and he wants the world to know it.
“I only got one birthday wish,” Offset began, “and that’s to get my wife back, Cardi.” He apologizes for “embarrassing” her and “activities that I had no business partaking in.” He doesn’t specify what those activities are, but he was recently arrested and charged with felony possession of a weapon. Rumors of Offset’s alleged infidelity have plagued their relationship since their very public proposal — particularly after an incident involving model Summer Bunni on social media after their split was announced. Offset addressed this directly: “I didn’t fuck that girl, but I was entertaining it. You know what I’m saying, I apologize and I love you.”
The most compelling part of his video is where he apologizes for “breaking your heart, breaking our promise, breaking God’s promise, and being a selfish, messed up husband.”
Meanwhile, Bunni told TMZ that she hasn’t hooked up with Offset since Kulture was born, and claimed that she “didn’t know how serious this marriage was.” If the engagement ring was any indication, it was very serious.
Cardi B has not yet responded to Offset’s video. You can watch his penance performance below.
