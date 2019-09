“I only got one birthday wish,” Offset began, “and that’s to get my wife back, Cardi.” He apologizes for “embarrassing” her and “activities that I had no business partaking in.” He doesn’t specify what those activities are, but he was recently arrested and charged with felony possession of a weapon. Rumors of Offset’s alleged infidelity have plagued their relationship since their very public proposal — particularly after an incident involving model Summer Bunni on social media after their split was announced. Offset addressed this directly: “I didn’t fuck that girl, but I was entertaining it. You know what I’m saying, I apologize and I love you.”