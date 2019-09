Offset Arrested & Facing Felony Weapon Charges Days After Cardi B Gave Birth

According to a press release from the Clayton County Police Department, the rapper — whose legal name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus — was pulled over for an improper lane change. The officer detected the smell of marijuana, and upon searching his vehicle, discovered three handguns, less than an ounce of marijuana, and more than $107,000 in cash. Offset and his bodyguard, Senay Gezahgn, were both arrested.