Cardi B Found A New Purpose For Her Pointy Nails Post-Baby

Update: Even though Cardi B's manicurist said nothing would be changing when the baby arrived, the rapper still chose to file down her signature claws for safety reasons. But, it seems like she might have found an excuse to bring back her favorite look —for one unexpected purpose. "Ok so if you noticed I changed my nail shape from pointy to square so I won’t hurt my baby," she explained on Twitter. "I’m thinking about only changing my pinky nail shape back to pointy so I can take my babies little boogers out." Very clever, Cardi.