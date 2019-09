Cardi B Has Given Birth To A Baby Girl & You Have To See The Name

Rumors about Cardi's pregnancy were percolating all spring, but even after confirming that she was indeed expecting with Offset, the New Yorker didn't let that slow her down. She made sure to attend as many events and appearances as possible, even twerking on-stage at Coachella . "You know what? I'm a grown woman," Cardi told The Breakfast Club in April. "I'm 25 years old. I'm gonna say this in the most humble way: I'm a schmillionaire. You know what I'm saying? I'm prepared for this. I see a lot of women online, like, 'I feel sorry for you. Your career is over.' And it's like, 'Why can't I have both?'"