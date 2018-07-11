Cardi B and Offset welcomed their first child into the world on Tuesday, July 10.
The performer shared the news with fans this morning, posting an an adorable pregnancy photo with the newborn's name and birthday in the caption.
"Kulture Kiari Cephus," she wrote. "07/10/18."
Cardi B and Offset, who performs in the trio Migos, are used to being in the spotlight. Offset proposed to Cardi B during a performance last October, and the two announced Cardi's pregnancy in April when she revealed her baby bump during a Saturday Night Live performance.
Rumours about Cardi's pregnancy were percolating all spring, but even after confirming that she was indeed expecting with Offset, the New Yorker didn't let that slow her down. She made sure to attend as many events and appearances as possible, even twerking on-stage at Coachella. "You know what? I'm a grown woman," Cardi told The Breakfast Club in April. "I'm 25 years old. I'm gonna say this in the most humble way: I'm a schmillionaire. You know what I'm saying? I'm prepared for this. I see a lot of women online, like, 'I feel sorry for you. Your career is over.' And it's like, 'Why can't I have both?'"
