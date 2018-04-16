A Pregnant Cardi B Twerked All Over Her Coachella Performance

Cardi B is pregnant, but that's not stopping her from giving the Coachella performance of a lifetime. The Invasion of Privacy singer revealed that she was pregnant last weekend on Saturday Night Live during a quiet rendition of her song "Be Careful." Cardi was fully pregnant and fully performing during her Sunday night show at the California music festival. During the song "She Bad," which features the rapper YG, Cardi twerked away, proving the message of the song. She bad! Even while pregnant! Which means she's, like, really bad!
Pregnant AF! Shake it @iamcardib! ??#Bochella #Beychella pic.twitter.com/ZiSvkN4PYa— Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) April 16, 2018
To make matters more wonderful, Cardi wore an all-white outfit inspired by TLC's iconic all-white getup. She opened the show with a slideshow of photos from her early adulthood — she effectively gave the audience a chance to Facebook stalk her. At one point during the performance, she pronounced, "Fuck ‘em then, I got a baby!"
“F*ck ‘em then I got a baby.” - @iamcardib #Coachella18 pic.twitter.com/euUU3VEDnU— Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) April 16, 2018
Standard Pregnant Woman: I shouldn’t make a simple move and relax all day for the health of my baby.— funniest (@memesdiary) April 16, 2018
While Cardi B gracing her child like: pic.twitter.com/CycbhIZHvb
Cardi released Invasion of Privacy on April 6, almost a full year after releasing her smash hit single "Bodak Yellow." She proceeded to perform on Saturday Night Live, then, just last week, she was the temporary co-host of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. By the end of the week, she was in California, ready to perform at Coachella, one of the country's biggest music festivals. Cardi's set, in addition to YG, also featured Chance the Rapper and Kehlani. This is Cardi's year even more than last year was — and she's doing it all while pregnant.
In an interview on The Breakfast Club last week, Cardi explained why, at the height of her career, she chose to have a child. "You know what? I'm a grown woman. I'm 25 years old. I'm gonna say this in the most humble way: I'm a schmillionaire. You know what I'm saying? I'm prepared for this," Cardi explained. "I see a lot of women online, like, 'I feel sorry for you. Your career is over.' And it's like, 'Why can't I have both?'"
Cardi B is out here proving women can have it all — a booming career, a child, and killer catchphrases.
